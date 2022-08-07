Russian Defense Ministry reports Azerbaijan's violation of ceasefire

Over the past day in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent one ceasefire violation was registered in the area of Sotk of Gegharkunik region by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as a result of which one serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry informed about the activity of the Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone today.
"The command of Russian peacekeepers, in cooperation with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, settled the incident, no violations of the line of contact were allowed," the statement reads.