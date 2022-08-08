US Senate passes bill aimed at reducing inflation

The US Senate on Sunday passed a $430 billion (€422.3 billion) climate change, healthcare and tax bill, after Vice President Kamala Harris voted in favor of the Democrats to break a tie against unanimous Republican opposition on Saturday, DW reported.
The package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, will earmark $430 billion in new spending along with raising more than $700 billion in new revenues.
The legislation will now be sent to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which intends to take it up on Friday, after which President Joe Biden could sign it into law.
The bill was approved after a 27-hour weekend session of debate and Republican efforts to derail the package.
"The Senate is making history," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "To Americans who’ve lost faith that Congress can do big things, this bill is for you," he said. "This bill is going to change America for decades."