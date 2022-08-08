Many Americans do not want to see Joe Biden or Donald Trump as the next US president. According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll this week, a large number of Americans believe that a second term for Biden or Trump is the "worst" thing that could happen to the country.

Biden insists he will run despite the misgivings of some Democratic colleagues. Trump has not formally announced his candidacy, but has endorsed the work of the groups laying the groundwork for his reelection to a second term.

About 41% of registered voters polled said that Trump's election to a second term in 2024 would be the worst thing that could happen, and 39% said the same about Biden.

48% of those polled said Trump was a worse president than his successor. Meanwhile, 46% think Biden is a better president than Trump. 59% of registered voters in the poll said Biden would be a weaker candidate in 2024 than in 2020, and 40% said the same about Trump.

45% of those polled said they would vote for Biden in 2024, while 42% said they would vote for Trump.