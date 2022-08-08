Displaced Karabakh resident: Current situation in Artsakh proves that it shall be de-Armenianized

The current situation in Artsakh proves that Artsakh shall be de-Armenianized. This was stated by Levon Hayryan, Chairman of "For Hadrut" NGO, during Monday’s demonstration outside the US embassy in Armenia.
According to him, they ask to the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group to fulfill the obligations they have undertaken to resolve the Karabakh conflict.
Hayryan emphasized that after the 44-day war in the fall of 2020, the Armenian authorities constantly accuse each other of who is to blame for the handover of Artsakh’s Hadrut and Shushi to the Azerbaijanis.
"Whoever is handing over [Artsakh’s] Aghavno, Berdzor [now], also handed over Hadrut and Shushi," he said, in particular.
Also, Hayryan presented the demands with which they came to the US embassy.
"Our demand is to restore the borders of the Artsakh Republic in 1994, and after that to resolve the issues through negotiations. In the letter addressed to the US, we first addressed the most important fact. We wrote that inhumane injustices are being committed in Artsakh, and America, as the flag bearer of democracy, has no right to be indifferent. We thanked the US for helping Armenia in these years. I spoke also about refugees. Now the situation of the refugees is wretched," said Levon Hayryan.
A group of people displaced from Artsakh are protesting today near the US embassy in Armenia. They relayed their request to the US Ambassador to Armenia, Lynne Tracy, in a letter.