Turkey FM decides to ‘warn’ Armenia about ‘inadmissibility of further provocations’

We once again warn Armenia not to participate in new provocations. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said this while speaking at the 13th Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara.
"We questioned the term 'frozen conflict,' reminding that ‘melting’ of ‘ice’ means conflict at any time," he said.
Cavusoglu assured that after the Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the fall of 2020, Turkey "resorted to regional peace efforts."
"Thus, today we are talking about regional peace and cooperation, not about occupied lands, displaced persons, refugee migrants, and conflict. Ankara continues its efforts to ensure peace and stability, to create an atmosphere of cooperation in the South Caucasus. We warn Armenia again about the inadmissibility of further provocations," the Turkish FM said.