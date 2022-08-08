News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Armenia contract soldier who died suddenly had fought in 44-day Artsakh war
Armenia contract soldier who died suddenly had fought in 44-day Artsakh war
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Private Arshaluys Hovhannisyan, a contract soldier who died suddenly on Sunday, was from the city of Vardenis in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia. He was married and had one minor son.

One of Hovhannisyan's relatives told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Arshaluys was in the military for more than 15 years, and he had fought in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020.

"He had gone on duty a few days ago. Before leaving, he had [blood] pressure, the heartbeat was high, but the situation was normalized and he left [for duty]. But we don't know what happened there. Dawn woke up in the night, then fell asleep again. He was a cook, he had to wake up early, but they woke him up and realized that he was dead," Arshaluys Hovhannisyan's relative added.

Defense Ministry: Contract soldier Arshaluys Hovhannisyan dies suddenly
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan man, 48, is suspected of killing his father, 74
They had an argument…
 Mexican military arrives in Cuba to extinguish oil storage tank fire
The first plane of the Mexican Air Force with soldiers and technicians arrived in Cuba to...
 England may have its first-ever trial involving Vatican
The first-ever trial with the Vatican as a defendant could take place on British territory...
 Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $45 million for false claims about school shooting
The verdict comes a day after a jury awarded a couple whose child died in Sandy Hook $4.1 million...
 12 killed and 31 injured in Polish bus crash in Croatia
The passengers were pilgrims bound for Medjugorje...
 Mexican, Armenian and Chinese Cartels behind illegal marijuana farms in California
State and local governments have joined forces to destroy farms, which have exploded in number over the past few years...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos