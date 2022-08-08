Armenia contract soldier who died suddenly had fought in 44-day Artsakh war

Private Arshaluys Hovhannisyan, a contract soldier who died suddenly on Sunday, was from the city of Vardenis in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia. He was married and had one minor son.
One of Hovhannisyan's relatives told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Arshaluys was in the military for more than 15 years, and he had fought in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020.
"He had gone on duty a few days ago. Before leaving, he had [blood] pressure, the heartbeat was high, but the situation was normalized and he left [for duty]. But we don't know what happened there. Dawn woke up in the night, then fell asleep again. He was a cook, he had to wake up early, but they woke him up and realized that he was dead," Arshaluys Hovhannisyan's relative added.
