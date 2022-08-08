News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Europe braces for extreme heat, energy infrastructure under pressure
Europe braces for extreme heat, energy infrastructure under pressure
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Another scorching heatwave will hit northwest and central Europe this week, putting additional pressure on the continent's overburdened energy infrastructure.

Heatwaves in the UK, Germany and France are expected to reach nearly 36 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to Maxar Technologies LLC. The heat will increase the need for cooling, exacerbating already dry conditions that are detrimental to crops, and impose restrictions on water use.

Extreme heat has already taken its toll on the continent, with France recording its driest July on record and England its driest in nearly 90 years, highlighting the impact of climate warming on vital infrastructure. The water level of the Rhine River, a vital artery for the transport of goods and manufactured goods, is so low that trade on some sections of the waterway could be stopped.

The heat has caused fires near London and warnings that rail lines could warp have forced power plants to run at low power levels to prevent overheating. In France, regulators have granted Electricite de France SA temporary permission for five nuclear power plants to dump hot water into rivers, which could violate environmental standards.

While temperatures are unlikely to reach the record levels set in July, the heatwave comes amid a historic energy crisis as Russia cuts natural gas supplies to the region. The crisis has fueled skyrocketing inflation, threatening recession in some of Europe's largest economies. Electricity prices in Germany and France have risen to record highs in recent days.

Maxar predicts the heat will peak at 31.5 degrees Celsius in London by Friday and 32.5 degrees in Frankfurt.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia air temperature to gradually increase by 5-6 degrees Celsius
It will be 19-21 degrees Celsius tonight in Yerevan, and 31-34 degrees Celsius—Tuesday afternoon…
 Hot weather: Workers in Iraq get day off as temperatures pass 50 ° C
Several cities in the country topped the list of the hottest places in the world...
 Armenia air temperature to gradually increase by 5-8 degrees Celsius in next 4 days
It will be 17-19 degrees Celsius tonight in Yerevan, and 31-33 degrees Celsius—Tuesday afternoon…
 Another extreme heat wave to hit China
Some cities in Zhejiang province, home to many factories and exporters...
 In Switzerland, municipal authorities limit water use amid extreme heat
The authorities also advised people to refrain from making fires in the forests...
 Meteorology official: Armenia heatwave will gradually recede as of Friday
During the day it will be 34-35 degrees Celsius, instead of 38-40, in Yerevan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos