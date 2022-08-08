Armenia air temperature to gradually increase by 5-6 degrees Celsius

On Monday, in most regions of Armenia, and on Tuesday and on the night brief rain and thunder are expected in some regions, and hail in some parts, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of Armenia.
No precipitation is expected in the afternoon of August 10, August 11-13.
Winds will be from the northeast: 2-5 m/s. In the evening hours and during thunderstorms, wind intensification is expected at 15-20 m/s.
Air temperature in Armenia will gradually increase by 5-6 degrees Celsius from August 9 to 13.
It will be 19-21 degrees Celsius tonight in the capital Yerevan, and 31-34 degrees Celsius—Tuesday afternoon
And in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), it will be 19-23 degrees Celsius tonight, and 26-31 degrees Celsius—Tuesday afternoon.