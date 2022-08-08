News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Lukashenko: Poland is ready to take away part of Ukraine and swallow all of Belarus
Lukashenko: Poland is ready to take away part of Ukraine and swallow all of Belarus
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Poland is ready to pull away a part of Ukraine, and swallow all of Belarus, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said, BelTA reports.

"Look at Poland. It's the most aggressive against us. I do not understand - why? We have ethnic Poles, normal people. They do not work badly. There are just a few daredevils, but we have enough Belarusians like that," said the Belarusian leader. "One can live and work just fine. What do they (Polish politicians) lack? The rating of their leaders is already below 30%."

"They have got on an American mare and are galloping around Europe. Germans hate them all around, but tolerate them. Why? Because the Americans support them. They are ready to take a part of Ukraine, and they are ready to swallow Belarus. It won't work," said Alexander Lukashenko. "They are just temporary workers. There's no one to talk to today."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Olaf Scholz believes support for Russia sanctions is not weakening
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not believe that support for sanctions against Russia is weakening...
 Ambassador: Bayraktar will build drone factory in Ukraine
Turkish company Bayraktar will build a drone production plant in Ukraine...
 Erdogan offers Putin to organize meeting with Zelenskiy
“Despite the difficulties on the ground, I also firmly believe that the Ukrainian crisis will be resolved at the negotiating table...
 Bloomberg: US quest to isolate Russia and China is failing
The G-20, which includes countries that account for about 85% of global economic output...
 Putin thanks Erdogan for his help in resolving issue of Ukrainian grain
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his participation in solving...
 Ankara: International community cannot end war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow
The truth is that some of our friends don't want the war to end...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos