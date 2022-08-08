Lukashenko: Poland is ready to take away part of Ukraine and swallow all of Belarus

Poland is ready to pull away a part of Ukraine, and swallow all of Belarus, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said, BelTA reports.
"Look at Poland. It's the most aggressive against us. I do not understand - why? We have ethnic Poles, normal people. They do not work badly. There are just a few daredevils, but we have enough Belarusians like that," said the Belarusian leader. "One can live and work just fine. What do they (Polish politicians) lack? The rating of their leaders is already below 30%."
"They have got on an American mare and are galloping around Europe. Germans hate them all around, but tolerate them. Why? Because the Americans support them. They are ready to take a part of Ukraine, and they are ready to swallow Belarus. It won't work," said Alexander Lukashenko. "They are just temporary workers. There's no one to talk to today."