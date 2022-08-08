News
Ambassador: Bayraktar will build drone factory in Ukraine
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish company Bayraktar will build a drone production plant in Ukraine, the company has already registered and bought a land plot, the country's ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar told RBC-Ukraine.

"The plant will be built. Just a week ago, the government approved a bilateral agreement and sent it to the parliament for ratification, an agreement to build the plant itself.

The owner of Baikar has created his Ukrainian company in Ukraine, this company has already purchased a land plot, they have developed a project of the plant itself and intend to implement it until the end, because it was almost a personal commitment of the company owners to make this production in Ukraine.

And it is not only political, but also practical, because a significant part of the models that will be produced at this plant will have components of Ukrainian manufacture. It may be engines, other spare parts, wheels, many different things that we have high-tech that can be used for these aircraft.

Both before the war and now, the defense technology sector is one of the drivers of our relations. Despite the war, our companies continue to fulfill their obligations. Maybe not as much as planned, but they do not leave this work, and it also shows how responsible we are as a partner that does not leave the Turkish side alone with its problems first of all in supplying the things they need for their defense," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
