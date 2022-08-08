Chinese and Singaporean scientists discover previously unknown type of genipavirus

Chinese and Singaporean scientists have discovered a previously unknown type of genipavirus capable of infecting humans and animals, Chinese news portal Pengpai reports.

The new pathogen is called the Langya virus. According to experts, a total of 35 people have been infected with it in Shandong and Henan provinces. When infected, the most common symptoms are cough, fever, weakness, muscle pain, nausea and headache. So far, no link has been found between those infected and their relatives show no signs of disease. This gives hope that person-to-person transmission is not possible. In general, the pathogen is similar to the Nipah virus, but in the case of Langya, doctors have not yet identified fatal outcomes or a severe course, Gazeta writes.

The Langya virus genome consists of 18,402 nucleotides. It is similar to the other five genipaviruses known to scientists and most closely resembles the Mojiang virus, which was first discovered in the southern Chinese province of Yunnan. The natural carriers of the virus are most often (27%) shrews - mice-like mammals that look like mice. In addition to them, antibodies to the virus were found in some dogs and goats.