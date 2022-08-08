Armenia revenue committee begins active administration of compliance with cashless operations’ law requirements

The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia had announced at the end of June that it will not implement simultaneous administration and/or will implement simplified administration to comply with the requirements of the Law on Cashless Operations, while urging taxpayers to fulfill the requirements of the aforesaid law in a short period of time.
SRC's analyses show that there are many taxpayers who have not yet taken appropriate measures to ensure the possibility of accepting cashless payments, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the SRC's information and public relations department.
Taking into account the abovementioned, the SRC announces that it is starting active administration within the scope of the powers assigned to it, in order to comply with the requirements of the Law on Cashless Operations.