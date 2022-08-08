News
Armenia court orders attachment of ex-MP’s property
Armenia court orders attachment of ex-MP's property
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Armenian court for confiscation of illegal property has ordered an attachment to the property of former ruling RPA party ex-MP Mher Sedrakyan, thus granting the prosecution's appeal. This information was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The aforesaid process also applies to some other persons linked to Sedrakyan, and the announcement on their being notified in this regard will be issued in the near future.

Sedrakyan was summoned to the Prosecutor General’s Office to get acquainted with the results of the respective investigation and to present his position in this regard.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, however, does not provide details yet about which property in particular.
