Chinese internet giant Baidu grants permission to provide commercial robotic taxi service

Chinese internet giant Baidu has been given permission to provide commercial taxi services without a human driver, TechCrunch reports. The operator will be the Apollo Go service. The service will be available in Chongqing and Wuhan.
Baidu is already working on public roads in Beijing. The company received the relevant permission at the end of April 2022. However, in Beijing, the service is non-commercial: trips are provided free of charge, and there is always a person behind the wheel, Incrussia reports.
The company had over a million bookings and made 196,000 trips between January and March 2022, according to Baidu.