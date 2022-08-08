News
Italy to start producing gas from waste to reduce dependence on Russia
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The Italian company Maire Tecnimont is going to reduce its dependence on Russia by producing gas from recycled waste, said Alessandro Bernini, CEO of the company.

The company is working on technology to extract carbon and hydrogen from landfill waste to produce environmentally friendly chemicals and fuels. According to Bernini, about 16 million tons of non-recyclable waste is placed in the landfills of the country every year.

With 10 plants capable of processing 600 thousand tons per year, within five years these plants could produce 10% of the gas needed for heating domestically and Italy's electricity supply in general, Bernini told Bloomberg.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the Italian government set the task of getting rid of dependence on natural gas imported from Russia as soon as possible.

At the initiative of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, concrete steps were taken and new agreements were signed on diversifying energy sources and, in particular, increasing gas supplies from Algeria, Angola, Azerbaijan, the Republic of the Congo and a number of other countries.

At the end of June, Draghi announced that the share of Russian gas supplies had been reduced from 40% to 25%.
