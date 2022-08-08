Blinken calls Pelosi's trip to Taiwan peaceful

The US is not seeking conflict with any country, and China's response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is not helping, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken said at a press conference in South Africa that the US is not looking for a conflict somewhere.
He added that Pelosi's trip was peaceful.
China's response to Taiwan and the military steps taken ostensibly in response to a peaceful visit by a member of our Congress is not helping, he said.
The actions of China, which refused to cooperate with the United States on climate change issues, are very disappointing, but this is a punishment not only for Washington, but for the whole world, especially for developing countries, Blinken said.