News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 09
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
FT: The European Central Bank began buying government bonds of weak eurozone economies
FT: The European Central Bank began buying government bonds of weak eurozone economies
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The European Central Bank (ECB) has begun buying millions of euros in government bonds from the most vulnerable countries in the eurozone, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported.

So the ECB wants to support states in a period of economic instability and higher interest rates. In June and July, the European Central Bank invested a total of €17 billion in the government bond market of Spain, Italy and Greece. The volume of government bonds of Germany, France and the Netherlands decreased by €18 billion due to the expiration of their maturity dates.

The ECB appears to be very active, reinvesting virtually all of its revenues from key countries in the periphery, said Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic analysis at Pictet Wealth Management.

At the end of July, the regulator's press service reported that the ECB's Governing Council decided to raise three key interest rates by 50 basis points. The base interest rate was increased for the first time since July 2011 to 0.5%, the rate on deposits - up to 0%, and the rate on short-term loans - up to 0.75%.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trade war with China will cost Germany dearly
The analysis simulated five scenarios, including the separation of Western economies from China...
 EU countries adopts plan to reduce gas demand by 15%
He noted that the European economy cannot be required to stop gas purchases overnight...
 Germany wants clearer EU debt rules to curb spending
The rules should be more clearly defined, rather than setting unattainable goals...
 European gas storage facilities on track to meet target, but at a cost of billions
European governments have been concerned that Russia's cuts in gas pipeline supplies...
 EU intends to prepare another 8 billion euro financing package for Ukraine by September
Part of the package will consist of grants that do not need to be repaid...
 EU calls for 'immediate cessation of hostilities' between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces
The European Union calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos