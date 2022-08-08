Erdogan acknowledges direct participation in aggression against Armenia and Artsakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the conference of ambassadors spoke about the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and Armenia.
According to Turkish CNNturk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that it was with the support of Turkey that Azerbaijan defeated Armenia in 2020.
He also believes that Armenia will correctly assess developments and respond positively to the calls of Turkey and Azerbaijan.
Thus, Erdogan recognized the direct participation of the second most powerful NATO country in the aggression against Armenia and Artsakh.