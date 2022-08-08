Pashinyan and Putin discuss Karabakh situation and security on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

At the initiative of the Armenian side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin press service reported.
"They discussed the development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as issues of security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. In this context, the importance of implementing all provisions of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 was confirmed," the Kremlin said in a statement.