News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Pashinyan and Putin discuss Karabakh situation and security on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Pashinyan and Putin discuss Karabakh situation and security on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

At the initiative of the Armenian side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin press service reported.

"They discussed the development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as issues of security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. In this context, the importance of implementing all provisions of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 was confirmed," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos