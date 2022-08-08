News
Azerbaijani Minister says Azerbaijan and Turkey have goals to achieve
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey and Azerbaijan still have many goals to achieve, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov said in his speech at the 13th Conference of Ambassadors in Ankara, Azerbaijani media reported.

"We have already reached the level of protection and promotion of interests of Azerbaijan by Turkish diplomats at various international platforms, and interests of Turkey as our state interests by Azerbaijani diplomats... Our relations have risen to the level of strategic alliance," the media quoted the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry as saying.
