Erdogan describes conversation with Pashinyan as constructive and sets conditions for stability in region
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as constructive, the Turkish leader said at the 13th Ambassadors' Forum in Ankara, ermenihaber.am, reports.

"We continue negotiations with Armenia through our special representatives. We had a very constructive conversation during Prime Minister Pashinian's phone call on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I believe that if Armenia correctly perceives the developments and responds to the sincere calls of Azerbaijan and Turkey, our region will achieve stability in a short period of time," Erdoğan said.

According to the Turkish President, a new era has begun with the agreements reached in the South Caucasus and "they make great efforts to ensure that this historic opportunity is not lost."

During their July 11 phone conversation Pashinyan congratulated Erdogan on the occasion of Kurban Bayram and Erdogan, in turn, congratulated on the upcoming Vardavar, or the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ holiday. The two leaders stressed the importance of the bilateral settlement process between the countries, which will also contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
