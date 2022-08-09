Shirak Province captives’ relatives spend night outside Armenia government building

A group of relatives of Shirak Province captives in Azerbaijan have spend the night outside the main building of the government of Armenia. They are still there at the moment, a relative of one of these captives told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
These relatives started a sit-in since Monday morning in front of the aforementioned government building, and they demand a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. During the entire day yesterday, however, no one from the government met with them.
Relatives of Shirak captives continue sit-in in front of government building