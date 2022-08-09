News
Tuesday
August 09
Tuesday
August 09
PM: Armenia attaches great importance to further deepening, strengthening of relations with Singapore
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore on the latter's National Day. The message reads as follows, in particular:

“Armenia attaches great importance to further deepening and strengthening of partnering relations between our two countries. I recall with satisfaction our mutual visits in 2019, which raised the cooperation between Armenia and Singapore to a new level.

I reaffirm my willingness to work towards expanding existing cooperation with Singapore in bilateral and multilateral fields, in accordance with our bilateral agreements."
