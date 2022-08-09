News
China puts three satellites into orbit
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

China's Ceres-1 rocket successfully launched three satellites into orbit on Tuesday, China Central Television reported.

The launch took place at 12:11 p.m. local time Tuesday from the Jiuquan launch site in Gansu province in northwest China. The rocket put into orbit two Taijing-1 satellites and one Donghai-1 satellite. The satellites are intended for remote sensing of the Earth.

The Ceres-1 solid-propellant rocket (Guangxing-1) was developed by Galactic Energy, a private Chinese company, to provide Chinese and foreign customers with high-quality and low-cost launch services for small commercial satellites.

The rocket is about 20 meters long, 1.4 meters in diameter and has a launch mass of 33 tons. It can carry a cargo with a total mass of about 300 kilograms into a sun-synchronous orbit.

This was the third launch of the Ceres-1 series launcher.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
SpaceX launches device to moon
The 678-kilogram spacecraft is expected to map the lunar surface...
 South Korea launches its first lunar mission
The Danuri orbiter - which means enjoy the moon - successfully separated from the Falcon 9 rocket...
 Russia to withdraw from ISS project after 2024
Russia will withdraw from the ISS project after 2024...
 Chinese astronauts enter Chinese space station's new laboratory module for the first time
The Wentian, the second of three main sections of Tiangong, docked at the main module of Tianhe Station on Monday...
 Arayik Harutyunyan on Starmus Festival: Man who stepped on the Moon will be in Yerevan
"While the majority of humanity makes judgments about the universe...
 Parliament deputy speaker: 2022 is space year for Armenia (VIDEO)
The country will host the world-famous "STARMUS FESTIVAL VI: 50 years on Mars”…
