Thief-in-law released from custody in Armenia

Arsen Mkrtchyan, a thief-in-law who is known in criminal circles as "Arsen Yerevanski," was released from custody in Armenia—and due to his health condition, Prime Crime reported on Tuesday.
Before that, Mkrtchyan was detained for 72 hours, and the court was considering the motion for his arrest.
Mkrtchyan, who occupies a high position in the criminal hierarchy since 1999, has created his own gang and is engaged in settling private disputes between other members of the criminal world.
In addition, this thief-in-law spies on the prisoners, monitoring that they follow the "code of conduct" of the criminal world. Arsen Mkrtchyan was going to punish one of the "violators" of this code by gathering information about him through his accomplices.