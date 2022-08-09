Armenia former FM says he met Azerbaijani taxi driver in Yerevan

Azerbaijan president travels to Turkey

Muscovite Armenian being tried in Yerevan

Court hearing in criminal case against Armenia ex-official resumes

Armenia ex-FM: Now it's already visible what 'lowering the benchmark' means

US congresswoman condemns Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh

Thief-in-law released from custody in Armenia

Karabakh defense army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

Car and truck collide in Armenia, 3 dead

Turkey MOD: Two ships loaded with food left Ukraine Port of Chornomorsk

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

PM: Armenia attaches great importance to further deepening, strengthening of relations with Singapore

Shirak Province captives’ families end sit-in outside Armenia government building

Trump says FBI agents conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

World oil prices dropping

Armenia ex-Prosecutor General, Investigative Committee former chief to remain in custody

Shirak Province captives’ relatives spend night outside Armenia government building

Global natural gas market faces new problem because of Australia

Haiti ex-senator, nephew are killed, burned

Fourth set of human bones found at shrinking reservoir of Lake Mead

FT: The European Central Bank began buying government bonds of weak eurozone economies

Italy to start producing gas from waste to reduce dependence on Russia

Relatives of Shirak captives continue sit-in in front of government building

In Lebanon, buyer rejects grain from Ukraine

Chinese internet giant Baidu grants permission to provide commercial robotic taxi service

Erdogan describes conversation with Pashinyan as constructive and sets conditions for stability in region

Financial Times: Dangerous fatalism about US-China war

Armenian President appoints presidents of two courts

Mayor of Berdzor: People are packing, but so far no family has left Berdzor

Singapore PM warns of risk of US-China miscalculation

Azerbaijani Minister says Azerbaijan and Turkey have goals to achieve

US intelligence agencies set their sights on China

Pashinyan and Putin discuss Karabakh situation and security on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Poland does not intend to share gas with EU neighbors

President signs decrees appointing judges of Anti-Corruption Court

Colombia's first leftist president says war on drugs has failed

Erdogan acknowledges direct participation in aggression against Armenia and Artsakh

Azerbaijan intends to turn church in Berdzor into mosque

Europe braces for extreme heat, energy infrastructure under pressure

Erdogan says he has constructive phone talks with Pashinyan

Blinken calls Pelosi's trip to Taiwan peaceful

Group of schoolchildren gets lost in forest in Tavush region

Many Americans do not want to see Joe Biden or Donald Trump as the next US President

Armenian team win 6 medals at International Students Olympiad in Mathematics

Relatives of POWs hold sit-in protest in front of Armenian government building

Trade war with China will cost Germany dearly

Armenia's ambassador tells Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine about Azerbaijan's criminal behavior

Yeremyan Projects to build unprecedented livestock complex in Tashir community in Armenia’s Lori Province

France braces for 4th heat wave this summer

Defense Ministry: Positive dynamic in state of military serviceman seriously wounded due to Azerbaijani aggression

Armenia opposition members and lawmakers visit Ararat, Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik Provinces

Istanbul Chief Prosecutor launches Spotify investigation

Armenia revenue committee begins active administration of compliance with cashless operations’ law requirements

Armenia court orders attachment of ex-MP’s property

5 Turkish banks start using Russia's Mir payment system

Beijing hopes Yerevan and Baku will resolve their differences through political dialogue

Media: Armenian authorities agree to hand over Lachin ahead of schedule

Hunter Biden explains his obsession with nude selfies as body dysmorphia

Armenia air temperature to gradually increase by 5-6 degrees Celsius

Olaf Scholz believes support for Russia sanctions is not weakening

Mayor: Russian border guards have installed modular checkpoints on Meghri-Agarak road for about 9 months now

Chinese and Singaporean scientists discover previously unknown type of genipavirus

Ambassador: Bayraktar will build drone factory in Ukraine

Road section leading to Yerevan military pantheon to be illuminated from now on

Lukashenko: Poland is ready to take away part of Ukraine and swallow all of Belarus

Armenia contract soldier who died suddenly had fought in 44-day Artsakh war

450 children born in Yerevan last week

UN Secretary General: Nuclear war will destroy planet

Turkey FM decides to ‘warn’ Armenia about ‘inadmissibility of further provocations’

1,849 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week

Former ambassador-at-large: For first time in history ‘Armenian’ authorities forcibly displace Armenians

Displaced Karabakh resident: Current situation in Artsakh proves that it shall be de-Armenianized

Discussion held with S. Korea experts to improve Armenia National Geoportal

Yerevan man, 48, is suspected of killing his father, 74

White House resists congressional bipartisan proposal to renegotiate US-Taiwan relations

Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijan troops are squeezing the ring, increasing the pressure

Japan intends to retain its stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project

Azerbaijan FM heads for Turkey

US Senate passes bill aimed at reducing inflation

China MOD: Washington must bear 'serious consequences'

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry is disseminating disinformation

Biden welcomes Israel-Gaza ceasefire announcement

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan again violated ceasefire in some directions

China closes part of Bohai Sea for military exercises

‘Forever chemicals’ are everywhere, no way to avoid them

Tesla threatens to ban sale of cars because of incorrect advertising of autopilot

Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Zelenskyy establishes medal 'For defense of Ukraine'

Apple is forced to launch production of iPhone 14 in India

Sweden will send 120 instructors to Britain to train Armed Forces

Russian Defense Ministry reports Azerbaijan's violation of ceasefire

Intel has warned gamers about problems with its Arc graphics cards

Defense Ministry: Contract soldier Arshaluys Hovhannisyan dies suddenly

US pledges to protect Philippines from attack amid escalating situation around Taiwan

31-year-old man drafted for three months drowns in Lake Sevan, body now found yet

Trade between Russia and China has increased by almost 30% since beginning of year

Russia sets temporary quotas for sulfur export

Ambassador Mkrtchyan: Armenia has never asked any government to wiretap anyone's phone

Lithuania is thinking about building military fortifications on border with Belarus

Mexican military arrives in Cuba to extinguish oil storage tank fire