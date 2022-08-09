Muscovite Armenian being tried in Yerevan

The hearing in the case of Arsen Mirijanyan will continue Tuesday at a Yerevan court. His attorney Ruben Melikyan informed about this on Facebook.
"Let me remind that the peculiarity of this case is that the prosecutor's office has invented a new crime not provided for by the criminal code—that is, ‘forcing the prime minister’—, and inculpated it on my client. According to the accusation, my client ‘forced’ the prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan] to resign for the heavy defeat we suffered because of him in the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the fall of 2020].
Arsen Mirijanyan, a resident of Moscow, sent large-scale aid to the Motherland throughout the war and after it, and now he is being tried under Article 301.1 [of the Criminal Code] for ‘forcing’ the number one person responsible for the defeat to resign.
Today, Arsen will testify, and probably the ‘court arguments’ will begin.
It will be interesting, and the [court] session is open", Melikyan added.