Karabakh defense army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again
Karabakh defense army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

From Monday night until noon on Tuesday, the situation on the line of contact between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively stable, despite the ongoing tension, reported the Artsakh Defense Army.

"In some sectors, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces have again violated the regime of maintenance of the ceasefire by using firearms of various calibers. Together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent, steps continue to be taken toward further stabilization of the situation," the respective message also stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
