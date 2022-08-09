US Army gets new targeting vehicles

The US military received new M7A4 BFIST artillery guidance and correction vehicles on the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) chassis, writes Army Recognition.

The 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment of the US Army received these vehicles.

M7A4 BFIST can detect targets using laser designator, determine their coordinates and direct the fire of mortars and field artillery. The vehicle is equipped with an instrumentation system instead of the TOW anti-tank guided missile unit. The BFIST is armed with the M242 Bushmaster 25-mm automatic gun.

Earlier, the Russian corporation Uralvagonzavod supplied the Russian Defense Ministry with a batch of upgraded BRM-1K reconnaissance command vehicles with firepower equal to that of an infantry fighting vehicle.

The vehicles, which have been handed over to the Russian Ministry, have already undergone types of running and firing tests. The vehicles were inspected by representatives of the Defense Ministry.