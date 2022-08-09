Turkey suggests saving Europe from energy crisis

The Turkish authorities have proposed to save the European Union from the energy crisis with the help of an "energy corridor," following the example of the already operating grain corridor, the RBK newspaper quoted the Turkiye newspaper as saying.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to come up with such an initiative at the forthcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan. The proposal may include the transit of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through Turkey amid shrinking fuel supplies from Russia amid problems with equipment for the Nord Stream pipeline.

According to another Turkish publication, Yeni Safak, EU leaders plan to increase the capacity of the Trans Adriatic and Trans-Anatolian Pipelines (TAP and TANAP) to reduce dependence on Russian gas.

"The project, which extends from the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, requires additional investments to increase gas supplies to Europe. Europe wants to increase the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor, and in this context it seems technically possible to increase the capacity of TAP from 10 billion to 20 billion cubic meters. Increasing the capacity of TANAP from 16 billion to 24 billion cubic meters and then to 31 billion cubic meters is seen as a goal that can be achieved through investment," the newspaper reported.

In July, Turkey became an intermediary and guarantor in a deal between Moscow and Kiev on the export of Ukrainian grain for its further export. The cargoes are sent from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea. This is expected to help increase the supply of wheat on the world market and avoid a food crisis.