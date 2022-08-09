News
Armenia ex-FM: Now it's already visible what 'lowering the benchmark' means
Armenia ex-FM: Now it's already visible what 'lowering the benchmark' means
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


If Berdzor town and Aghavno village are handed over to Azerbaijan on August 25, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be surrounded. Raffi Hovhannisian, former foreign minister of Armenia and Heritage Party leader, told reporters about this Tuesday at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan.

"A few days ago, we saw how the Secretary of the Security Council and the Minister of Foreign Affairs announced that they did not accept such a plan related to the handover of Berdzor; this was the opinion of Yerevan. And now, a few days after that announcement, a man decided that he should hand over native territories; the territories that were not even mentioned in the trilateral statement [of November 10, 2020]. Now it's already visible what 'lowering the benchmark' means," Hovhannisian said.

According to him, territories are being handed over unlawfully without considering the point of view of the Armenian people.

"[PM] Nikol Pashinyan is against the motherland. He has broken his constitutional oath to ensure territorial integrity, sovereignty, and life and safety of citizens. He needs to have that trait to remove himself [from power]. As we opened the 'road of life' before, now that 'road of life' will be closed by our own hands. We will have casualties, and citizen Pashinyan will be the culprit of those casualties,"  Raffi Hovhannisian said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
