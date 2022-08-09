News
Kremlin announces demilitarization of Turkish drone production in Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

If production of Turkish drones appears in Ukraine, it will fall under demilitarization, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The very fact of the creation of such an object, which immediately, of course, will fall under the theme of demilitarization, this must be understood, of course, it will only prolong, probably, the suffering of Ukrainians, but will not help to avoid what is the purpose of a special military operation," Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti reported. 

Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey announced that the Turkish company Bayraktar will build a factory in Ukraine to produce drones of the same name, the company has already registered and bought a land plot.

The Bayraktar company belongs to Selcuk Bayraktar, the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose relations Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called "friendly".
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
