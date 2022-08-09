Tragic road accident in Armenia village is under investigation

A truck and a car collided at around 8:30am on Tuesday, on the Ashtarak-Aparan motorway, at the bends of Ushi village, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As a result, the car driver—a resident of Artik city—and two of the passengers died on the spot, while the other two passengers and the trucker sustained injuries and were hospitalized.
The Aragatsotn provincial investigative department has launched criminal proceedings regarding the accident, the incident site and vehicles involved were inspected, and respective forensic examinations were ordered.
An investigation is in progress.