News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 09
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.61
EUR
414.38
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Armenia former FM says he met Azerbaijani taxi driver in Yerevan
Armenia former FM says he met Azerbaijani taxi driver in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Talking with reporters Tuesday, former foreign minister of Armenia and Heritage Party leader Raffi Hovhannisian spoke about a noteworthy incident involving him in the capital Yerevan.

According to him, a few days ago he got into a taxi whose driver was an Azerbaijani.

"The taxi driver had an Armenian name. He said that there are many Azerbaijanis in Armenia. Then he started, like a politician, to say who Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] belongs to. He was saying that Armenians lived in Artsakh, as they lived in Nakhichevan. (...) and he draws parallels that Armenians behaved like fascists. He says that [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev is like [Soviet political leader Joseph ] Stalin, who punished the German fascists. When I was getting out of the car, he says ‘salam’ to me. I realize that he is an Azerbaijani living in Armenia," Hovhannisian said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-FM: Now it's already visible what 'lowering the benchmark' means
If Berdzor town and Aghavno village are handed over to Azerbaijan on August 25, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be surrounded, Raffi Hovhannisian told reporters...
 US congresswoman condemns Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh
Linda Sanchez, a member of the House of Representatives…
 Karabakh defense army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again
Together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent, steps continue to be taken toward further stabilization of the situation…
 Shirak Province captives’ relatives spend night outside Armenia government building
They demand a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
 Relatives of POWs hold sit-in protest in front of Armenian government building
Relatives of captured servicemen hold a sit-in protest in front of...
 Armenia's ambassador tells Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine about Azerbaijan's criminal behavior
Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan raised the issue of Armenian prisoners of war held in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos