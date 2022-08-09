Armenia former FM says he met Azerbaijani taxi driver in Yerevan

Talking with reporters Tuesday, former foreign minister of Armenia and Heritage Party leader Raffi Hovhannisian spoke about a noteworthy incident involving him in the capital Yerevan.
According to him, a few days ago he got into a taxi whose driver was an Azerbaijani.
"The taxi driver had an Armenian name. He said that there are many Azerbaijanis in Armenia. Then he started, like a politician, to say who Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] belongs to. He was saying that Armenians lived in Artsakh, as they lived in Nakhichevan. (...) and he draws parallels that Armenians behaved like fascists. He says that [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev is like [Soviet political leader Joseph ] Stalin, who punished the German fascists. When I was getting out of the car, he says ‘salam’ to me. I realize that he is an Azerbaijani living in Armenia," Hovhannisian said.