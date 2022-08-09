News
Doctors to be included in forensic medical commission in criminal case of Armenia ex-official
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


During Tuesday’s Yerevan court session in the criminal case against Aghvan Hovsepyan—former Prosecutor General and ex-Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia—it was decided to include doctors in the forensic medical commission.

Both the defense attorneys and Hovsepyan never had anything to do with the respective candidates proposed by the defense, and the reputation of these physicians was taken into account.

The next court hearing in the abovementioned criminal case will convene on September 9.

Earlier in the day, the Criminal Court of Appeal had ruled that Hovsepyan shall continue to be remanded in custody. His attorneys had appealed the first instance court's decision to leave their client’s precautionary measure of arrest unchanged. They had motioned the court to commute his aforesaid precautionary measure to release on bail—and due to Hovsepyan's health condition.

According to the indictment based on the Special Investigation Service findings, Aghvan Hovsepyan, who held the post of Prosecutor General, then Chairman of the Investigative Committee, from 2004 to 2018, had legalized—i.e., money laundering—1,299,404,414 drams (approx. $2,854,105), participated in the management of a number of business companies, taken 190 million drams (approx. $417,329) in bribes, and fraudulently stolen 800 million drams (approx. $1,757,177) worth of property.

Hovsepyan has been charged under several articles of the Criminal Code, and is remanded in custody.

Aghvan Hovsepyan does not accept the charge. His lawyers claim that he is unlawfully taken into custody, and demand that a criminal case be opened in this regard.
