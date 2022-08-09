News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 09
USD
406.28
EUR
415.5
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.28
EUR
415.5
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Azerbaijan specialist: Armenia opposition will not achieve change of power with such methods
Azerbaijan specialist: Armenia opposition will not achieve change of power with such methods
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

With such methods, the opposition will not achieve a change of power in Armenia. Armine Adibekyan, an expert on Azerbaijan affairs, told this to a press conference Tuesday.

"If the [Armenian] opposition thinks that on September 2 the people will assemble with the slogan ‘Death to [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan]’ and the situation will change, then they are wrong. There is no change of power with such methods. If they know it, but don't do [it], then I can't say anything good about them," said Adibekyan.

She explained that in order to change the power, it is necessary to invest resources and invite specialists.

"People should be motivated to take action, and that motivation is formed as a result of correct, targeted work. The slogans of Paphos are of little interest to anyone. Area specialists should deal with these matters," the analyst emphasized.

Adibekyan is convinced that come September, the Armenian authorities will start a new round of repression.

The Armenian opposition plans to hold a rally on September 2, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Independence Day anniversary.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chairman of ANC-Netherlands: Armenian Prime Minister has special attitude towards word 'traitor'
Abrahamyan assured that the protesters did not commit any violent actions...
 Newspaper: There is confusion at Armenia investigative agencies
After the changes to the Criminal Procedure Code, there was a discussion at the law enforcement system to raise the matter of subordination of criminal cases…
Newspaper: Newly created Armenia council’s members’ expenses to be covered by state budget
The chairman of the Economic Policy Council is PM Nikol Pashinyan…
 Newspaper: Armenia judicial system is split into two parts
The judges who constantly talk about pressures and the judges examining controversial cases did not come to the meeting of the General Assembly of Judges...
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's words in 2014 come true
Many of today's authorities also were fighting against accumulated pensions…
 Newspaper: There is another possibility to strip opposition MPs of their parliamentary mandate
What will the Council of the National Assembly decide?...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos