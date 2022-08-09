Toyota unveils next-generation Yaris Ativ sedan

Toyota introduced a new generation of compact sedan Yaris Ativ, Autoreview reported. The model will be offered in Thailand.
The car is built on a new platform DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture). The length of the sedan is 4,425 mm, width - 1,740 mm, height - 1,480 mm. The wheelbase reaches 2,620 mm.
Unlike the previous generation model, the novelty looks more solid, because of what it can be confused with the Toyota Corolla. Inside there is a new steering wheel, seats, contoured diode lighting of 64 colors, dashboard with 7-inch screen and a media system with a 9-inch display, supporting wireless connection of smartphones via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The list of options includes all-around visibility, keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense complex, which includes adaptive cruise control and automatic braking systems, as well as a high beam shifting function.
As for the engine, there's only one for now. The model will be available with a 1.2-liter atmospheric engine rated at 94 hp and a continuously variable variator. Other power units will appear later.
Sales of sedan Toyota Yaris Ativ of new generation have already begun in Thailand. Cost of the car in basic configuration makes 539 thousand baht.