Britain declares orange danger level because of heat wave

An orange danger level has been declared in parts of the U.K. due to a new heat wave, the weather service said Tuesday.

The agency declared an orange danger level due to extreme heat from Thursday 00:00 to Sunday 23:59.

The orange danger level is the second level of three according to the weather service's current classification. The third level, red, has been declared in the country once in history - in July 2022, when the country faced an abnormal heat wave and a new temperature record was set.

The hot weather will affect most of England and some regions in eastern Wales, the agency said on its website.

The heat will intensify during the week and will reach its peak on Friday and Saturday, there can be worsening of health, disruptions in transport and consequences for infrastructure, according to the message.

The thermometers, according to weather forecasts, will rise to 30-35 degrees, but temperatures will not be as high as in July, when a new temperature record was set.

The day before the British Health Service Agency (UKHSA) issued a warning about the third level of health danger (out of four) for the period from Tuesday to Saturday due to rising temperatures.