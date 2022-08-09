US sends largest arms shipment to Ukraine worth $1 billion

The US administration is sending the largest ever shipment of weapons to Ukraine, to the tune of $1 billion from Defense Department stocks.

"At every stage of this conflict, we have been focused on getting the Ukrainians what they need, depending on the evolving conditions on the battlefield," Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl said in announcing the new arms shipment.

The new US aid includes additional missiles for the highly mobile HIMARS artillery systems, as well as thousands of artillery shells, mortar systems, Javelin and other ammunition and equipment.

Although the US has already provided Ukraine with 16 HIMARS, Kahl said the new package does not include additional systems "These are not systems that we assess you need in the hundreds to have the type of effects” needed, Kahl said. “These are precision-guided systems for very particular types of targets and the Ukrainians are using them as such."

According to the latest announcement, the Biden administration's total US security assistance to Ukraine exceeds $9 billion.