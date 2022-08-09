News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 09
USD
406.28
EUR
415.5
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.28
EUR
415.5
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
US sends largest arms shipment to Ukraine worth $1 billion
US sends largest arms shipment to Ukraine worth $1 billion
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US administration is sending the largest ever shipment of weapons to Ukraine, to the tune of $1 billion from Defense Department stocks.

"At every stage of this conflict, we have been focused on getting the Ukrainians what they need, depending on the evolving conditions on the battlefield," Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl said in announcing the new arms shipment.

The new US aid includes additional missiles for the highly mobile HIMARS artillery systems, as well as thousands of artillery shells, mortar systems, Javelin and other ammunition and equipment.

Although the US has already provided Ukraine with 16 HIMARS, Kahl said the new package does not include additional systems "These are not systems that we assess you need in the hundreds to have the type of effects” needed, Kahl said. “These are precision-guided systems for very particular types of targets and the Ukrainians are using them as such."

According to the latest announcement, the Biden administration's total US security assistance to Ukraine exceeds $9 billion.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Saudi Arabia gives $10 million to Ukrainian refugees
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's Humanitarian Aid Center has allocated $10 million...
 Ambassador: Launch of Turkish Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant possible by end of 2023
The construction of the plant for the production of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar...
 Kremlin announces demilitarization of Turkish drone production in Ukraine
If production of Turkish drones appears in Ukraine, it will fall under demilitarization...
 Turkey MOD: Two ships loaded with food left Ukraine Port of Chornomorsk
They will transport a total of 70 thousand tons of agricultural products…
 Olaf Scholz believes support for Russia sanctions is not weakening
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not believe that support for sanctions against Russia is weakening...
 Ambassador: Bayraktar will build drone factory in Ukraine
Turkish company Bayraktar will build a drone production plant in Ukraine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos