Newly appointed Brazilian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Armenian Deputy FM

Newly-appointed Brazilian Ambassador Fabio Vaz Pitaluga presented a copy of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan.
His Excellency Paruyr Hovhannisyan congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment, wishing him fruitful work and success in his important mission, the Ministry's Press Office told NEWS.am.
In his turn, the Ambassador said that he would spare no efforts to further strengthen the relations between the two countries and develop the Armenian-Brazilian agenda.
The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the Armenian-Brazilian relations, including the perspectives of the development of bilateral political and economic relations and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in different spheres.
The sides touched upon a number of regional and international issues.
Paruyr Hovhannisian presented to the Ambassador of Brazil the current developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the position of the Armenian side.