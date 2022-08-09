Ambassador: Launch of Turkish Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant possible by end of 2023

The construction of the plant for the production of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar in Ukraine will take several months, and the launch is possible until the end of 2023, Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said on Tuesday, TASS reported with reference to the Ukrainian TV channel Rada.
"The construction itself may take several months, and the launch of the plant may be in 2023, possibly at the end," he said.
On the eve, Bodnar reported that the Turkish company Baykar Makina bought a land plot in Ukraine for the construction of the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle plant. On 19 July, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law on ratification of an agreement with Turkey on cooperation in the fields of high technology, aviation and space, which would allow Ukraine to build a factory for the production and maintenance of Bayraktar. On 3 February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kiev. During his visit, eight interstate documents were signed, including a framework agreement on cooperation in high-tech, aviation and space industries.