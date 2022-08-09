Bayramov again accuses Armenia

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov accuses Armenia of "hindering the process of unblocking communications in the South Caucasus under various pretexts," Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.

"We notice that our positions converge to a certain extent, but if there was a sincere intention (of Armenia), this issue would have been resolved long ago. There are no open questions and no big problems here, so we perceive this as artificial stalling. At the same time, the work that Azerbaijan is carrying out on its territory testifies to the seriousness of our intentions," Bayramov said in an interview with Turkish media. At the same time, he added that Azerbaijan "is determined to implement this project."

Bayramov reminded that the trilateral statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia made on November 10, 2020 and January 12, 2021 contain clauses on the opening of roads and, in particular, on the opening of the road connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhijevan, and Armenia is "responsible for ensuring passage in this direction without applying any restrictions to Azerbaijan."

Speaking of Azerbaijan's latest aggression against Artsakh, Bayramov again accused the Armenian side of "not fulfilling its obligations." "By commitments, I mean that the Armenian armed forces have still not left Karabakh. According to the trilateral statement, Armenia has made such an obligation. The Armenian armed forces should have left when the peacekeeping forces entered the region, but they are still there and have once again staged a provocation," he said. "Azerbaijan will not allow the presence of illegal Armenian armed formations on its sovereign territory. This demand remains in force. We have stated this repeatedly and believe that the Armenian side should take it seriously," Bayramov added.