Turkish delegation to visit Washington to discuss purchase of F-16 fighters

A Turkish delegation will visit Washington next week to discuss the purchase of F-16 fighter jets, Sabah reported.
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the delegation will arrive in Washington next Monday at the invitation of US officials. He highlighted, however, that Ankara remains strongly opposed to the terms of sale sought by some members of Congress. "We cannot accept these conditions. We want the Senate to reject them," Akar said.
The US House of Representatives has approved legislation banning the sale of fighter jets to Ankara unless the administration certifies that it is necessary for US national security. It also includes a description of specific steps taken to ensure they are not used for "unauthorized flights" over Greece.
Turkey wants to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin and upgrade kits.
Earlier, President Joe Biden promised to support the sale of the fighters to Turkey.