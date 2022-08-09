Suren Petrosyan: Residents of Aghavno in Artsakh are not leaving village

Residents of the village of Aghavno in Artsakh are not leaving the village, there is no looting in the village, said Chairman of the Democratic Consolidation Party Suren Petrosyan, who published a video from Aghavno.

"Yesterday and today there was a lot of misinformation about Aghavno being abandoned and looted. I can responsibly report that not a single family has left Aghavno until today. There has been no looting or pillaging," he said.

Petrosyan also denied information that Russian peacekeepers left their positions. "I will say more, Russian peacekeepers not only have not left their positions, but they have increased their monitoring around Aghavno several times," he said.

He also said that they are receiving many phone calls and letters in which people express their willingness to come and support the residents of Aghavno. He also noted that their decision not to leave the village was not emotional, but strictly rational.

"Once again, I ask people who want to keep Aghavno and Berdzor, please come and support these people," he said.