Joe Biden signs documents approving Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO
Joe Biden signs documents approving Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden has signed documents approving the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO, Reuters reports.

Tippmansion

Biden signed a US "instrument of ratification" welcoming the two countries' accession to NATO, the latest step toward their approval by the United States.

 "It was and is a watershed moment I believe in the alliance and for the greater security and stability not only of Europe and the United States but of the world," he said.

The US Senate supported the expansion by an overwhelming 95-1 vote last week.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in response to the war in Ukraine.

Last month, 30 NATO allies signed a protocol for Sweden and Finland to join, allowing them to join the nuclear alliance after all member states ratify the decision.

The accession must be ratified by the parliaments of all 30 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization before Finland and Sweden can be protected by Article 5, which implies that an attack on one ally is an attack on all.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
