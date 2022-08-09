News
Wednesday
August 10
Wednesday
August 10
Armsport.am: Fans take to field with banners 'We will not give up Aghavno' during Pyunik - Crvena Zvezda match
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

At the beginning of the second half of the match between Pyunik and Crvena Zvezda of the third round of the CL qualification at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, a group of fans entered the field with banners reading "We will not give up Aghavno," armsport.am reports.

At the beginning of the game, several Armenian fans unfurled a banner reading "Kharabakh is Armenia, Kosovo is Serbia" in the immediate vicinity of the north stand, on the east stand.

