Newspaper: There is pre-election bustle at Armenia ruling party

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Despite the situation in the country, at this time the CC [i.e., the ruling Civil Contract Party] has not postponed the [party] congress scheduled for September 18.

Moreover, there is a pre-election bustle among the candidates for the board members to be elected at the congress. They are writing programs, developing visions regarding the party's activities, as in a few weeks—as of August 18-19—the pre-election phase of the selection of candidates will start.

(…) many in the CC are convinced that the outcome of the elections is predetermined, as [PM] Nikol Pashinyan will decide who will find a place in the CC administration, or in his so-called narrow circle, who will be left out. There are 48 nominated candidates, the makeup of the administration: 15 people.

Ahead of the congress, the party is also finalizing the formation of the new body of the party: the Council.