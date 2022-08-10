Newspaper: Well-known businessman supplying weapons to Armenia army is charged with new crime

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the NSS [(National Security Service)] has also charged Davit Galstyan—Patron Davo—,a well-known businessman supplying arms to the army, and his nephew Artur Baghdasaryan, in the [criminal] case of MOD Major General Armen Harutyunyan, who is detained by the National Security Service.

Davit Galstyan and his nephew, who are engaged in arms trade and import during the previous and current authorities, were under arrest until the arrest of the [aforesaid] MOD general. Today they are free, whereas General Harutyunyan is under arrest. How, in return for what, is unclear. Galstyan is able to settle matters and remain unpunished under all the authorities.

Still two years ago, we had informed that Davit Galstyan, chairman of the board of the Mosston Engineering company registered abroad, along with his company director Artur Baghdasaryan, supplied the MOD with low-quality cannon shells of the 1983-1986 production, with which, according to the NSS, it was not possible to carry out combat tasks. Galstyan received an amount of 1 million 83,000 US dollars in return.

In fact, the seller of non-firing shells to the state is in freedom.