Wednesday
August 10
Wednesday
August 10
Erdogan expresses support to Aliyev regarding military aggression against Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey held a meeting in Konya, Turkey, APA reports.

Aliyev thanked Erdogan for the invitation to the opening ceremony of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, and congratulated Erdogan on the excellent organization of these games.

During the conversation, they hailed the successful development of the relations of friendship, brotherhood, and alliance between the two countries in all domains, exchanged views on the post-conflict period in the region, and discussed cooperation in economic, energy, transport, and military fields.

Erdogan once again expressed Turkey’s support in connection with the recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Tert.am: Artsakh Security Council head visits Berdzor together with Russia peacekeepers, Azerbaijani side
Tert.am had sent an inquiry to the office of the Artsakh Security Council regarding Security Council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan’s visit to Berdzor (Lachin) town…
 About 10 US senators reflect on recent Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh
Troubling violence is escalating in the ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region. #Azerbaijan must immediately put a stop to this conflict and work with #Armenia to reach a peaceful end to this dispute...
 Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war protesting outside Armenia MOD
They demand to meet with the commander of the 4th Battalion of the 5th Defense District of Martakert, whom they blame for the deaths of their sons…
 Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable
Despite a certain tension maintained…
 Iranian MP: Russian FSB explanation on Meghri-Agarak road is more like pretext
The Russian Federal Security Service's reference to drugs in the issue of Meghri-Agarak road...
 Aravot.am: Vitaly Balasanyan visits Berdzor village with Azerbaijani officials
Secretary of Artsakh Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan yesterday together with Azerbaijani officials visited Berdzor...
