Erdogan expresses support to Aliyev regarding military aggression against Karabakh

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey held a meeting in Konya, Turkey, APA reports.
Aliyev thanked Erdogan for the invitation to the opening ceremony of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, and congratulated Erdogan on the excellent organization of these games.
During the conversation, they hailed the successful development of the relations of friendship, brotherhood, and alliance between the two countries in all domains, exchanged views on the post-conflict period in the region, and discussed cooperation in economic, energy, transport, and military fields.
Erdogan once again expressed Turkey’s support in connection with the recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh.