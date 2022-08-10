Iranians illegally resell fuel in Armenia

According to operative data, some organizations carrying out large imports of gasoline and diesel fuel from Iran to Armenia are developing mechanisms with the intention of not paying taxes and are trying to implement them, the information and public relations department of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Accordingly, a number of Iranian truckers, having stored in their fuel tanks several times more diesel fuel than the amount intended for cargo transportation, sell it to gasoline and diesel fuel filling stations operating in Syunik Province of Armenia, without the relevant documents, and according to previously reached arrangements.
These filling stations, accumulating these batches, have resold them to large organizations engaged in fuel imports in Armenia—and without respective documentations.
However, they stated in the documents that the aforesaid gasoline and diesel fuel were transported and sold to organizations operating in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Cases of violation of fuel supply and transportation without appropriate documents have already been recorded among some of the business entities engaged in fuel imports and resale.
Appropriate measures of accountability will be applied to these business entities.