Wednesday
August 10
Tert.am: Artsakh Security Council head visits Berdzor together with Russia peacekeepers, Azerbaijani side
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Tert.am had sent an inquiry to the office of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council regarding Security Council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan’s visit to Berdzor (Lachin) town, and asked whether Balasanyan had visited Berdzor accompanied by Azerbaijani officials and Russian peacekeepers, why, and whether the Berdzor and Aghavno village residents were asked not to burn down their houses before evacuating them.

In response, the Security Council of Artsakh replied as follows, in particular: "There are no comments on the 3 questions submitted. Reflecting on the Security Council secretary’s visit to the city of Berdzor, it is because of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, in order to get acquainted with the course of the construction of the new route connecting Artsakh to Armenia, and it took place jointly with the RF [(Russian Federation)] peacekeeping contingent stationed in the Republic of Artsakh, as well as the representatives of the Azerbaijani side."

To note, a resident of Berdzor had told Aravot.am that Vitaly Balasanyan, Secretary of Artsakh Security Council, had toured Berdzor with Azerbaijani officials and showed them the local residents’ houses which will be handed over to Azerbaijanis in the coming days.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
